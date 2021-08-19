Nigeria Records Over 1,000 Fresh Covid Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,149 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 184,593.

The latest figure released on the NCDC website is the highest number of infections since February 2020.

According to the NCDC, the 1,149 include the 393 reported from Lagos on Tuesday.

Tuesday's figure was without the number of infections from Lagos, the epiccentre of the infection.

The new infections were an increase from the 357 cases reported on Tuesday.

The NCDC attributed the surge in infections to the highly transmissible Delta variant and the low vaccination rate in the country.

According to the NCDC figure, the number of known active cases in Nigeria stood at 14,619, an increase from the 13,756 cases reported on Tuesday.

The NCDC stated that seven patients died on Wednesday due to the complications from the disease raising the country's total fatalities to 2,236.

It said the 1,149 new cases were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The breakdown showed that Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 680 cases, followed by Rivers with 157 and Akwa Ibom with 94.

Oyo State recorded 56; Edo 36; FCT 34; Ogun 31; Ekiti 20 and Delta 16.

Abia, Nasarawa, and Osun recorded five each; Cross River, four; Plateau three; Sokoto two and Kano one.

So far, according to the NCDC, Nigeria has now successfully treated 167,738 COVID-19 cases with the discharge of 279 patients on Wednesday.

It added that about 2,648,684 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria.