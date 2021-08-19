Ethiopia: News - Seven Dead, Unspecified Number Injured As a Result of Floods in Addis Abeba - Deputy Mayor Says Rescue Efforts Ongoing, Promises Rehabilitation

Addis Abeba — Floods caused by heavy rains in Addis Abeba claimed seven lives so far and damaged properties including Mekane Yesus Seminary, a prominent theological college announced yesterday.

The Mekane Yesus Seminary expressed its suffering stating, "We are very shocked and saddened by a sudden flood that flooded our seminary compound (MYS) this afternoon which put the staffs' residences (missionaries and nationals) out of use. All their properties, including their travel documents (passports) are taken by the flood."

Meanwhile, Addis Ababa Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebe visited various affected areas of Nifas Silk Lafto Sub-city in the early hours of this morning and comforted the victims, So far, according to the Deputy Mayor's statement, the damage claimed seven people's lives and the damage near Mekane Yesus Seminary Church was severe.

Deputy Mayor Adanech said, "Indeed, with the help of God and the efforts of disaster prevention workers, thousands of lives have been saved. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the floods, and I assure you that, as always, our city administration and residents will stand by you in all respects."

"Heavy rains are expected in the coming days, and I urge residents in all areas to take the necessary precautions in your area, and we will intensify our efforts to provide additional protection," the deputy mayor added.

The deputy mayor was quoted by local media affiliated with the government that seven people were killed as a result of the floods, while an unspecified number of injured were taken to nearby hospitals and rescue operations were ongoing. The deputy mayor was also quoted promising rehabilitation of affected areas and families. AS