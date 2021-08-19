Zimbabwe: Maswanhise Continues to Shine At Leicester

HE might not have scored but teenage sensation, Tawanda Maswanhise, was the toast of the Leicester City's development side in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United Under-23.

The two sides clashed in their English Premier League 2 Division 1 season-opener in England on Sunday.

The 18-year old starlet, who is son to former Zimbabwe sprinter Jeffrey Maswanhise, has been grabbing headlines, in recent weeks.

This follows some fine performances for Leicester City's senior team, when he was featured in preparatory games, in the off-season.

Although the young forward wouldn't break into the senior team, when Leicester opened their Premiership campaign in a 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend, he was thrust into the starting line-up in the development side on Sunday.

He was given the responsibility to support lone striker, Jake Wakeling along, with Khanya Leshabela and Kasey McAteer in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

With his darting runs in the attacking third Maswanhise was always a thorn in the flesh for Manchester United Under-23 side. He was fouled inside the box, just eight minutes into the game, presenting his team with a huge opportunity to break the deadlock.

But, Wakeling's low effort was thwarted by United goalie Matej Kovar.