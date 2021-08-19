Zimbabwe: Muunga Shifts Focus to 200m

19 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga in Nairobi, Kenya

AFTER failing in the men's 100m, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium yesterday, Clinton Muunga is taking it as a learning curve.

The Zimbabwean sprinter was seventh, in Heat One, in 10.79 seconds.

The first three in each heat, and the next six fastest, qualified for the semi-finals which were scheduled for late yesterday.

"I actually feel sad that I even failed to execute some phases. I missed the semis and it was my hope to actually get to the finals," he said.

"Now, that I have missed the semi-finals, I should put all the work in the 200m and, hopefully, I will make it.

"The race was tough and, even looking at the PBs (personal bests), some people were probably faster than me.

"This is my first international race and I believe there is still more to come."

Muunga had a slow start and could not recover as he came last in the heat won by Nigeria's Godson Oke Oghenebrume in 10.35 seconds.

He is now hoping for better fortunes, when he returns to the track tomorrow, for the 200m event.

"I will just prepare myself mentally, do some stretches and make sure that I stay warm and hydrated.

"I want a new PB, if I run a PB, I will be grateful. Hopefully, I make it for the semi-finals," said Muunga.

Coach Zibusiso Nyoni said they were going back to the basics, preparing for tomorrow's race.

"The first race for Clinton was an eye-opener, I guess, it's his first race, so it's a learning curve.

"He has done his best, for the day, so we await the 200m.

"There is not much that we can do, it's just going back to the basics, getting the curve right, to start right and that's it," said Nyoni.

Samkeliso Ndebele is also up for the women's 200m tomorrow.

