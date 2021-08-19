Nigeria: Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tourney Logo for Unveiling Friday

19 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The unveiling of logo for the maiden edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament is scheduled to hold on Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at the new Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin.

A statement from the Head, Media & Communication Committee, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa said the maiden edition of the women's football tournament will hold in the ancient city of Benin from September 26 through October 3, 2021.

In all, 12 clubs have been invited from across the country to participate in the tournament.

The tournament, amongst others, is aimed at encouraging women football in Nigeria and to help put the invited clubs in top shape for the take off of the new league season.

In line with the pet project of the Edo State First Lady, the tournament is also aimed at pulling out adult females from the streets, especially those who show talents in football.

