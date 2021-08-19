Africa: Nearly 60 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Covid-19 vaccine at the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility at Gqeberha in the Eastern Province, South Africa in March 2021.

As of August 19, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,373,106 while over 56,903,903 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 186,422 and 6,496,399 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,638,981 and 78,377 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (782,097), Tunisia (632,328), Ethiopia (291,803), Libya (289,219) Egypt (285,700) and Kenya (224,400).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

