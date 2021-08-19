Liberia: Weah Wants Joint Resolution for By-Elections

19 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh And Winston W. Parley

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has mandated its Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies and Judiciary to scrutinize a proposal from President George Manneh Weah seeking a Joint Resolution from the Legislature for the conduct of By-Elections in four political districts in the Country.

The committee is mandated to report its findings to Plenary on Thursday, 26 August 2021. The action by the Senate's Plenary was triggered by a communication forwarded Tuesday, 17 August 2021 by President Weah on behalf of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"I am pleased to forward self-explanatory communications from the National Elections Commission, informing me about the non-feasibility to conduct the By-Elections in Bomi, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties as required by law," Pres. Weah said.

He also informed the Legislature that the NEC has proposed collapsing the By-Elections and holding them on the same date, noting that the commission is looking forward to conducting these By-elections not later than 16 November 2021 for which he wants a joint resolution from the Legislature.

"Honorable President Pro-Tempore, in consideration of the aforementioned, I kindly request a Joint Resolution of the Legislature, mandating the National Elections Commission to conduct the four By-Elections no later than November 16, 2021," President Weah said.

Earlier on 5 August 2021, the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lanssanah informed the President that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning had provided 99% of funding for the By-Elections and the commission was looking toward conducting the elections.

The Commission in its communication further informed the President that considering the 90 days mandate of Article 37 of the 1986 Constitution within which an election for vacant seats should be held, NEC was expecting to receive the Joint Resolution from the Legislature by 18th August 2021.

The NEC at the same time told the President through the communication that these By-Elections may be pushed to 2022 should the Joint Resolution be delayed beyond August 2021.

The NEC has not conducted by-elections for a number of counties whose sitting representatives contested in the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and won. Bomi, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties had their sitting representatives elected to the Liberian Senate, leaving the representative seats vacant since the polls.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X