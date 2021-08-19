Liberia: UNDP Supports Training of Women On the Production of Ecostoves

The first batch of forty women Ambassadors for energy-efficient cookstoves is now prepared to help Liberia reach its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) 2030 target, after completing a two-month intensive training on the production of 400 pieces of Eco stoves.

Liberia has a national target to produce 300,000 of the energy-efficient stoves by 2030 as part of its efforts to reduce deforestation & Green House Gases (GHG) emissions that are responsible for Climate Change.

The training funded by UNDP Liberia in partnership with Green Gold Liberia and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA,) targeted the 40 women from five vulnerable communities in Monrovia.

UNDP, through its Energy and Environment (E&E) Programme, is working with the EPA to support vulnerable coastal communities through training on the production of energy-efficient cookstoves.

The intervention is linked to improving livelihoods and promoting diversification and access to renewable energy by using innovative & sustainable methods to reduce deforestation and access clean energy.

"This is a starting point for contributing to the achievement of this target. We can only succeed in meeting this target if everyone plays a part," said UNDP Energy and Environment Specialist Moses Massah.

Speaking at the graduation program held for the women on August 12, 2021, Mr. Massah stressed that the restoration of the ecosystem remains a global effort aimed at ensuring that Countries of the world take appropriate steps needed to help end poverty, combat climate change and prevent the extinction of animals.

The women within their various groups will use the sales from the eco stoves as start-up capitals to establish business enterprises, which will increase income generation and improve their livelihoods.

The UNDP Environment Specialist urged the Eco stove ambassadors to use the knowledge as an opportunity to improve their lives and help Liberia reverse the degradation of its ecosystem.

"If you are serious to do something about this training that you have received, UNDP, EPA, and Green Gold Liberia stand ready to support you. We have no choice but to take drastic actions to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems or we will have a hard price to pay," Moses Massah emphasized.

The General Manager for Green Gold Liberia Morris Dougba, applauded the support from UNDP and its Partners, pledging to remain committed to the full implementation of the programme.

EPA Energy and Environment Programme Coordinator Salimatu Lamin Galiyeneh and Benjamin S. Karmorh Chief Technical Advisor EPA also attended the program.

Mr. Karmoh in his remarks described UNDP as "a Dependable Partner". He encouraged the women to seize the opportunity of becoming ambassadors for Eco stoves in Liberia.