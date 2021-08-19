Nigeria: Olu of Warri Coronation - Police to Deploy Anti-Bomb Unit, 1,000 Men to Warri

Ahead of coronation of the Olu-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom, Delta State, on Saturday, Delta State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ali, has said 1,000 policemen and two squads of anti-bomb unit would be deployed to enhance security in the oil-rich city and Ode-Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in Warri South Local Government Area of the state before and during the coronation ceremony.

Meanwhile, indications have emerged that the Olu of Warri -designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, will drive in either one of these two cars: customised Phantom Rose Royce or a Continental Bentley to Warri Club on Saturday to step into a Royal Boat that would convey him to Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, Warri South for the final coronation ceremony.

Vanguard gathered that the cars are already in Warri ahead of the colourful ceremony.

He said the security team would also include Mobile Policemen, adding that adequate security arrangement had been put in place to guarantee a smooth coronation ceremony.

His words: "It is my responsibility to ensure peace reigns in all parts of Delta State. We will not allow hoodlums to hijack the ceremony.

"Apart from the coronation, we will continue to ensure that any form of criminality is curbed to its barest minimum in Delta State."

Some residents of Warri, who spoke to Vanguard said they were hopeful the coronation would be the most colourful event in the entire Niger Delta in almost a decade.

"With the pictures and videos of the monarch we have been seeing online, it is certain the Olu-designate, Omoba Emiko, is a man of taste. We are going to see a very colourful ceremony that will be the talk of Niger Delta for decades to come," said Timeyin, a resident of Warri.

Another resident, who simply gave her name as Evelyn said she was happy that the Warri airport was now open for guests and attendees to fly in from all parts of the world.

"Everything is working for the good of the coronation ceremony. Our Warri airport is back over one year after it was shut down. The timing is a blessing for the coronation," she said.

Vanguard gathered that activities for the coronation would start with Praise and Worship at the Olu Palace in Warri tomorrow and the coronation proper will be on Saturday.

According to Mr Matthew Itsekure, Secretary of the Publicity and Media Sub-Committee of the coronation ceremony headed by Prince Yemi Emiko, there will be a colourful boat regatta in the morning of Saturday on the Warri River that will proceed later to Ode-Itsekiri where the Olu-designate would be crowned.

IPAC hails Omoba

Meantime, the Itsekiri Public Affairs Committee, IPAC, has hailed Omoba Emiko ahead of the coronation, wishing him a long, prosperous and peaceful reign as the 21st Olu of Warri.

President of the group, Oritsegbubemi Edema, and Secretary, Bright Omaghomi, in a statement, yesterday, thanked all that contributed greatly in making sure that the coronation is a reality.

They said: "The executives and members of IPAC join Itsekiri worldwide and well wishers globally to congratulate Omoba Tsola Emiko as he ascends the ancient throne of Warri as the 21st Olu Of Warri Kingdom.

"Ogiame, IPAC wishes you a long, peaceful and prosperous rule. We also want to thank everyone that has worked in one way or the other towards the success of the event."