South Africa: Political Appointments to the JSC Are Necessary, but So Is Skilled and Informed Questioning of Candidates

18 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

Should political considerations play any role in the selection of judges for appointment to the various high courts, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court? Some critics of the Judicial Service Commission seem to believe that it should not. But while much of the criticism of the commission is valid, the belief that it should not consider political considerations (broadly understood) when selecting judges is misplaced.

Last week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) agreed to rerun the process to nominate candidates for appointment to two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, following a court challenge by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) after it emerged that the JSC failed to engage in any meaningful deliberation before rubber-stamping a list of recommended candidates proposed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The nomination of judges to other courts was not affected by this concession, despite the fact that the JSC failed to give all candidates a fair hearing during the interview process.

Nevertheless, in my view it would be a mistake to argue that these failures of the JSC would be rectified if the JSC were forced to "depoliticise" the interview and appointment process. I would argue that...

