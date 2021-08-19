South Africa: Medicine Regulator's Investigations Continue to Find No Link Between Deaths and Covid Vaccine

analysis

No one has died as a result of Covid vaccines in South Africa, according to the country's medicines regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), which monitors side effects.

Fifty-three deaths of people who had been vaccinated against Covid were reported to Sahpra between 17 May and 31 July -- 0.0007% of the 7,059,283 doses administered in that period. (This data excludes side effects or deaths reported for the Sisonke study, for which the last doses were administered on 16 May).

The 53 deaths were reported via Sahpra's Med Safety app, which it launched in April, or vaccination sites, which reported the incidents to the health department which then reported them to Sahpra.

The regulators' investigators found no link between the deaths and Covid vaccinations.

Here's what they found

Six of the people died as a result of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19. The infections were not as a result of vaccinations as no Covid jabs contain active viruses (an active virus can replicate in people's bodies and cause illness)....