South Africa: Public Urged to Vaccinate Against Covid-19

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has emphasised the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, as South Africa looks towards the end of the third wave and mitigation of a fourth wave in the latter part of the year.

"Vaccine supply and the number of vaccination sites has increased, and it is up to the public to ensure that they present for vaccination," NICD Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response, Dr Michelle Groome, said on Wednesday.

South Africa has to date administered 9 962 111 vaccines, with 194 882 being administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 152 158 Pfizer vaccines and 42 724 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered.

South Africa, meanwhile, recorded 14 728 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 638 981.

This increase represents a 22.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 384 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 377 to date.

"The total number of cases today (14 728) is higher than yesterday (10 685) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (12 107)," the NICD said on Wednesday.

According to NICD Acting Executive Director, Prof Adrian Puren, nationally there is a decrease in the number of new daily cases and percent testing positive, however there are some differences in trends at a provincial level.

Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga have sustained decreases in case numbers, while the other five provinces have either increasing or sustained number of new cases.

"The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces still appear to be on the upward slope of the third wave, although the Western Cape is showing early signs of reaching the peak of their third wave, whereas the Free State and Northern Cape provinces continue to see a steady number of new cases," Puren said.

The majority of new cases are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%).

Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each; Northern Cape accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 3% of the new cases.

"While many may feel that the third wave is abating based on the national picture, adherence to the current adjusted level 3 restrictions and preventative measures remain essential," Groome said.

A total of 15 752 534 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.