South Africa: Court Told How Anti-Gang Unit Policeman Was 'Lured Into Corruption Web'

19 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A policeman's affidavit depicted a well-orchestrated plan to first kill Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear and second, to get policeman Sergeant Ashley Tabisher aboard as a spy inside the unit.

It was Amaal Jantjies, the main accused in a failed hand-grenade attack on the home of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who recruited Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Ashley Tabisher to act as an informer for criminals.

This was the evidence by the State in a second day of arguments in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday, opposing bail for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, murder accused Zain Kilian, and co-accused Jacques Cronje and Tabisher. Ricardo Morgan, another accused, is out on R50,000 bail.

Security was tight at the court and before proceedings got under way a sniffer dog scouted the area. This comes after members of a task team investigating Kinnear's assassination in September 2020 received threats.

The prosecution based its arguments on an affidavit deposed by Warrant Officer Trevor Shaw. The same affidavit was used earlier this year in the Parow Regional Court to deny bail to Jantjies and her co-accused Janick Adonis.

The essence of the affidavit depicts a well-orchestrated plan allegedly devised by Jantjies, Adonis and Modack to...

