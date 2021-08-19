Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Extraordinary Meeting of High Security Council

Algiers — The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Wednesday an extraordinary meeting of the High Security Council on assessment of the general situation of the country in the wake of the recent painful events, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Wednesday, 18 August 2021, an extraordinary meeting of the High Security Council devoted to the general situation in the country following the recent painful events and the unceasing hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco and its ally, the Zionist entity, against Algeria," the statement reads.

After "security services' assessment of the human and material loss caused by the fires that ravaged a number of provinces, mainly Tizi-Ouzou and Bejaia, the president of the Republic gave instructions to all sectors to continue the loss assessment and take care of the victims of the wildfire, in which the involvement of the two terrorist movements "MAK and Rachad" has been established, as well as their involvement in the murder of the deceased Djamel Bensmail."

"The High Security Council has decided, in addition to taking care of the wounded, to intensify the security services' efforts to arrest the rest of the individuals involved in the two crimes, and all members of the two terrorist movements that threaten public security and national unity until their total eradication, including the 'MAK' which receives support and assistance from foreign parties, led by Morocco and the Zionist entity," the statement said.

"The constant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the revision of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security control at the western border."

At the end of the meeting, "the president of the Republic gave instructions to the People's National Army to acquire six planes, of different sizes, intended for the extinguishment of fires, emphasizing the sanctity of national unity."

He commended Algerian people's "outpouring of solidarity, thanking all security forces, the Civil Protection, the health sector and volunteer citizens for their meritorious efforts to contain the fires."