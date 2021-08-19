Namibia: Here We Go Again!

THE Namibia Football Association (NFA) is trapped in an infinite power struggle loop as the hierarchy is again embroiled in a fight for control of the federation.

Should the status quo persist, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Fifa will again seize the reins at the NFA for the second time in three years.

On Tuesday, a faction of the NFA executive committee, led by first vice president Izak Fredericks, informed incumbent NFA president Ranga Haikali that he was suspended with immediate effect.

His suspension was effected at Saturday's executive meeting which Fredericks chaired. The executive committee members in attendance were Fredericks, Netty Cloete, Peter Ndjulu, Iggy Hainghumbi, Shali Amakali and Robert Shimooshili.

The suspension is believed to be in response to Haikali charging secretary general Franco Cosmos with gross insubordination earlier this month.

The damning allegations against Haikali will be referred to the ethics committee of the NFA, and his suspension will remain effective until the next congress, or until the exco reverses the decision.

"It's better not to comment or reply on a letter that is unofficial in all forms," Haikali says.

He stands accused of corruption in that he instructed the NFA secretariat to organise a contract with a company of which he is a shareholder.

Furthermore, Haikali allegedly organised a contract for another company of which he is a shareholder, for fumigation services to the NFA, while he is also accused of undermining resolutions passed by the NFA executive committee.

Haikali has accused Cosmos of the latter transgression in his charge sheet, which also contians claims of financial mismanagement, failure to operate within NFA policy stipulations, and taking on responsibilities beyond the jurisdiction of a secretary general.

"As far as I am concerned, we have statutes, policies and procedures that need to be followed, and those flouting same should be called to order or face the consequences," Haikali said in March.

The under-siege Haikali also stands accused of attempting to coerce the executive committee on the "unconstitutional appointment of one Andreas Andreas to serve as the public relations officer of the NFA exco without advertising the position", while he also failed to declare his interests as a director of a prominent bank when he arranged an overdraft facility on behalf of the NFA without the approval of the executive.

The suspension notice further stated that Haikali is prohibited from dealing in any football-related matters, or in any financial affairs of the NFA, including transacting on the bank accounts of the NFA.

Cosmos and Haikali's incoherency is a worrying throwback to the disjointed relationship between preceding secretary general Barry Rukoro and NFA head Frans Mbidi, resulting in a barren domestic football scene for two years.

The latter pair's toxic feud eventually led to Fifa installing a normalisation committee, of which Cosmos was the vice chairperson and de facto secretariat head.

Like their predecessors, Haikali and Cosmos' power play has split the executive in half, which means neither side is in a position to oust the other - yet.

Tomorrow, Haikali will look to hit back when the executive meeting he called for takes place.

Tellingly, and other than leaked communication between the warring parties, there has been no public pronouncement from the NFA on the issues at Football House, with neither side willing to self-incriminate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cosmos says he has not gone rogue, but should his time as secretary general come to a premature end, then so be it.

"If I've done something non-procedural, the exco will deal with me," Cosmos said when the feud erupted.

When Haikali had a landslide victory, albeit not without controversy, in February 2020, it seemed the majority of the country's football leaders were in unison.

However, it has not taken long for misaligned priorities and ambitions to surface.

The discord first came to light earlier this year when Haikalai and Cosmos publicly disagreed over the resumption of domestic football action.

Tomorrow's crunch meeting could either quash the discord or escalate tensions, which may see Fifa get involved.