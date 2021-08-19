Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Laughs At 'Immature' MDC Alliance

The ruling party, ZanuPF says the celebrations by the MDC Alliance over recent victories of an opposition leader in Zambia signify immature politics.

Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema won the elections early this week defeating the incumbent Edgar Lungu in an election that was described as democratic.

Hichilima and MDC-A leader, Nelson Chamisa enjoy cordial relations and have been seen together on several occasions.

However, the opposition camp in the country was in a celebratory mood after Hichilema triumphed with some believing the Zambian elections spell winds of change in Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo accused the MDC-A of being politically immature by celebrating another party's victory in a sovereign country.

"MDC-A's conduct following recently held national elections in Zambia demonstrates cardinal political immaturity.

"The revolutionary ZANU PF party is fully aware that elections were held by a sister sovereign state of Zambia, that great country.

"No outside political party could have participated, let alone the MDC Alliance... Zimbabwe held its harmonised elections of 2018 and MDC-A are still licking their wounds of defeat. More is to come in 2023," Khaya-Moyo said.