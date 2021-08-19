Ethiopia: Equitable Access to Covid-19 Jabs to Save Lives, Recover Global Economy

The rates of COVID-19 vaccination in Africa, compared to developing countries, are extremely low. As documents stated, in Africa around one percent of the population has been vaccinated while in higher income countries the rate is 40 percent.

Ironically, wealthy countries have the vast majority of the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines while low-income countries are struggling to even obtain doses for their most at-risk citizens, On such scenario, the European Union has made available its COVID-19 passport/certificate for all EU citizens and residents, as well as for specific categories of travellers from third countries, since the first of July 2021.

As to sources, the European COVID-19 travel certificate, which is issued in both a paper and digital format, has been created by the European Union in a bid to restore the freedom of travel, which has been put at a halt for over a year now, since the pandemic erupted all over the block. Through the certificate, the Commission intends to remove travel restrictions as entry bans, quarantine obligation, and testing.

The EU Commission has encouraged the Member States to remove the entry restrictions imposed on the freedom of movement since mid-March 2020, for those that hold such a document, starting from July 1, though the members have the option to remove those restrictions earlier, as many already have.

Even though, the Member States are not legally obliged to implement the certificate, all of them are already in the process of introducing it. They will still be able to impose restrictions on arrivals from the other EU countries; yet, they must inform the Commission and all rest of the Member States and provide reasons why such measures are being taken.

The move though is remarkable to avert the spread of the pandemic worldwide, concerns are also raised in relation to countries, especially African countries that could not get the vaccines and inoculated their people easily.

As some people suggested, most of the poorest countries are still left so far behind in the provision of COVID-19 vaccination and a large part of the world remains unvaccinated. According to them, accessing the vaccines to the poorest countries at earnest level is of paramount importance to abridge the witnessed gap in distributing the vaccines equitably and fairly.

In a virtual interview organized by The Development Podcast of the World Bank Group with regard to why many low-income countries are struggling to vaccinate their populations and what is being done to help, Mamta Murthi, the World Bank's Vice President for Human Development said that a large part of the world remains unvaccinated; and this is a danger for all global community. The situation that it is right now is absolutely unacceptable as many are left behind.

"I can see at least four things that need to happen. First of all, we need to increase the supply of vaccines in the short term; there simply are not enough vaccines for everyone. The second thing is that the vaccines that do exist have been pre-purchased and pre-committed to countries that have more than enough to vaccinate their populations. So we need to release these doses from surplus countries and give them to countries that do not have enough doses."

The third thing that needs to happen is that countries need to gear up and be ready to vaccinate people. Countries will be ready if they know they are going to receive vaccines. And finally, the fourth thing is we need greater transparency around how many doses can be manufactured and where there are surplus doses, so that it is possible to reallocate them towards countries that need those doses, she added.

Mentioning the scarcity in production and supply, Murthi said that there are not enough vaccines being produced, and the production is not equitably distributed.

While responding to the relatively low rates of vaccinations across African countries and much of the developing world, Deputy Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control, Ahmed Ogwell said that there are a few factors that are contributing to the very low vaccination rates. In fact, about 1.65 percent were fully vaccinated, which is extremely far when it comes to the target set to inoculate 60 percent of the population on the continent.

There are some factors that are contributing to the low vaccination. One is that there are a few entities that are actually manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines while, at the same time, the whole world wants the vaccines. So, access is heavily limited by the rate of supply of the vaccines.

The other reason is that the relativity well to do countries bought up the vast majority of the vaccines that are to be made available during this year. "We want vaccines now. We do not want vaccines in 2022, 2023. And those vaccines that could be made available now have already been

bought up. And in that way, it means that even though we have the money, we cannot be able to buy because there is nothing to buy. And we are negotiating very hard with the manufacturers to see if we can be able to get some of these items earlier."

As to him, vaccine nationalism is also challenging the fair and equitable distribution of the jabs because some of governments have gone into the very unhelpful policy path of keeping everything that is being manufactured within their borders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And this is a very negative path to take because it actually continues to keep the whole world at risk because if you do not cover equitably, then the variants will pop up.

While talking the consequences of the slow pace of distribution of the jabs, Ogwell said: "leaving Africa behind has its own consequences and we are already seeing them- When you are told that you cannot go to certain public places in certain countries, unless you show vaccine evidence that you have been vaccinated. And yet, we do not have the vaccines to be able to vaccinate. So this is already an immediate consequence. It means I will not be able to take a holiday, for example, in certain parts of the world because it will be difficult to be able to move around without vaccination."

Apart from that, there is very, very high risk. If it is not possible to vaccinate enough and bring the pandemic under control, the new variants we will pop up. "If the numbers go high, we know that our health systems will be in real trouble. And in that situation, we will end up with a very, very messy situation, which we are working very hard to avoid," he warned.