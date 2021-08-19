Ethiopia: Turkish President Vows to Offer All-Round Support to Ethiopia's Peace As He Meets Premier

Ethiopia, Turkey ink accord on military, water sectors

BY STAFF REPORTER

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on various bilateral issues of regional significance that the latter affirmed all kinds of support to the former in the effort of safeguarding Ethiopia's territorial integrity.

The Premier and his delegation that arrived in Ankara yesterday for working visit were warmly received and the two sides signed important agreements that could complement their bilateral relations.

In a joint press briefing, Prime Minister Abiy said the political, diplomatic, social and economic agreements signed need to be strengthened, sustained and made actionable.

The historical relationship and cultural bond of the two countries have stood the test of time, said the premier, adding: "These have provided firm foundations to our relations."

In this regard, he mentioned that Ethiopia is a land of tolerance and respect for differences in which he underlined that these are the bedrock of Ethiopia's domestic and foreign policies.

He added that from their experience, Ethiopians understand the value of living together and in harmony as well as the benefits of pursuing the path of prosperity. "We appreciate Turkish genuine friendship exhibited to Ethiopia in time of need."

Mentioning that Ethiopia and Turkey have been working together since the beginning of the reform in Ethiopia in April 2018, Prime Minister Abiy vowed to further strengthen the all-round relations of the two countries. The premier went to say that Ethiopia values its friendship and partnership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, the Turkish President said Ethiopia is in a sensitive time with the conflict in the Tigray region. "Ethiopia's territorial integrity and peace matters for us and we will do our best to solve the conflict. We are attaching significant importance to the resolution of the conflict."

Regarding Sudan, he said both Ethiopia and Sudan which are our allies are in tension because of a territorial issue in Alfashga region. He said the two-side discussion included this border issue as well.

"The conflict will be resolved on the basis of dialogue and Turkey would offer any kind of support to the peaceful resolution including but noted limited to being a mediator."

The two sides also signed agreement that allow them to work together in the military and water sectors.