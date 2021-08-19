Ethiopia: Coffee Export Earning Hits Over 115 Mln. Usd in July

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority revealed that it has secured over 115 million USD foreign currency exporting over 31,145.70 tons of coffee last month.

In the information sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Authority stated that it planned to send 21,339.80 tons of coffee to countries, hit export record of 31,145.70 tons and attain 115.46 USD in last month. The export is much higher than the past similar period with an additional value of 146 percent in terms of amount and 161 percent revenue generated.

Authority Public Relation and Communication Director Sahlemariam Gebremedhin, said that the Authority has planned to export a total of 22,487.08 tons of coffee, tea, and spices to obtain over 73.38 million USD in July. However, it exported over 31,939.10 tons and generated over116.63 million USD from all items. It means that the Authority has attained additional values of 142 percent tons of coffee exported and 159 percent revenue generated.

According to the Director, the Authority has enabled to export over 11,889 additional tones and obtained more than 51.22 million USD compared to that of last same period.

Germany, USA, and Belgium are the main destinations of Ethiopian coffee, which shares 22.86 million USD, 17.86 million USD, and 12.29 million USD respectively. They share 20 percent, 15 percent, and 11 percent in that order as well.

Besides, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, South Korea, Italy, France, and Australia have shared a rank of four to ten in terms of Ethiopian coffee destination respectively. These countries have also shared 83 and 82 percent in terms of amount and revenue respectively. To sum up, all ten Ethiopian coffee destinations have shared an amount of 79 percent coffee volumes and 90 percent additional revenue compared with that of last year.