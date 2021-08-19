South Africa: Eastern Cape's Livingstone Hospital Overwhelmed By Covid-19 Cases - Again

analysis

For the third time since the start of the pandemic the largest designated Covid-19 hospital in the Eastern Cape, Livingstone Hospital, was forced to press the 'bypass' button and turn away almost all Covid-19 patients. Only those who were triaged as 'Code Red' and needed immediate lifesaving measures were stabilised.

The critical and central emergency unit at Gqeberha's Livingstone Hospital was this week overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients as cases in Nelson Mandela Bay spiked to more than 3,000.

"It looked like a war zone," a senior hospital source said.

It is understood that the nearby Dora Nginza Hospital had bed capacity, but refused to admit patients as it did not comply with the current "referral protocol".

This time, however, unlike the previous two occasions when the hospital's emergency unit, one of the biggest and busiest in the province, had to shut down because of patient overload, the closure was preceded by a warning from the frontline doctors to hospital management that they would not be able to admit many more patients.

The hospital's management team was placed on special leave by the former superintendent-general of the department Dr Thobile Mbengashe, and neither the CEO nor the head of clinical governance...