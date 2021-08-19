South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais On the Importance of Vaccinations in Hosting Live Events Again

press release

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to the performing arts and live sport environments. Our artists, theatres and sporting franchises have been heavily hit as they cannot generate income from audiences at live events.

I have been heartened to see how artists and venues have been innovative in bringing in virtual audiences and am glad to see that communities have been supporting artists and sporting events through buying virtual seats to online events. However, I have been listening to the cries of both industries who want to be able to open their doors to physical attendance again.

Under the current regulations, and while we are still in the midst of the third wave of infections, there are still many restrictions that mean we cannot yet bring in large audiences to bring in much-needed revenue. However, with the summer season fast approaching, we know there are potential events such as the Rugby Sevens, the School Summer Games, and various arts and music festivals that would traditionally bring in big crowds. Science also tells us that there is a potential of the fourth wave of infections that could happen in December 2021.

It is for this reason that I am appealing to the public to make use of the opportunity that is available that will allow us to manage the potential fourth wave - vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. We are seeing that other countries are starting to open their sporting and entertainment venues to live audiences, with the provision that they produce proof of vaccination. While we cannot yet say if this will be the case in South Africa, if all eligible people go to get their vaccination, we can take a step in the right direction to help support our arts and sport industries when the time comes.

I appeal to all members of the public to get their vaccination as soon as they are eligible - the sooner we can reach our vaccination targets, the sooner we can start safely opening up more of the industry to allow us to slowly start returning to having live audiences. We must do this to support the live events, as well as our artists and athletes, in our province.