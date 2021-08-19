Mozambique: Rwandans Will Create Total's Security Zone

Government has confirmed expectations that the Rwandan army will create the security zone for the TotalEnergies gas project. A map shown at the 9 August ceremony of the launch of the SADC military mission showed the divisions of the operational areas; the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) will maintain control of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, the two most important districts for the development of the gas project. (Zitamar 10 Aug)

Speaking at the ceremony, President Filipe Nyusi stressed the importance of the return of circulation between Palma and Mocimboa, which suggests that entire 50 km long zone along the coast will be TotalEnergies security zone.

But Nyusi also said it has become obvious that it will be a "complex challenge" to maintain and consolidate those areas recaptured by the Rwandan soldiers, and this requires "more attention and rigour." (LUSA 9 Aug)

Next on the agenda are two related tasks. Army commander Cristovao Chume announced on 10 August the preparation of what he considered to be the "most important mission" to be carried out in the next few days, the assault on the biggest insurgent bases, Mbau and Siri I and II. (Siri means “secret” in Swahili.) Chume said the Mozambican police would take control of Mocimboa to allow government and Rwandan troops to move south. (MediaFax 11, 12 Aug)

Along the Messalo River 35 km south of Mocimboa da Praia is a strip of very dense forest. The map below is from Global Forest Watch. The green shows zones with more than 75% forest cover, which is largely impenetrable and makes aerial surveillance extremely difficult. People being held in those bases talk of needing lights even during the day. Main bases cited by commander Chume are in the forest along the river. A base used to attack Muidumbe district is in the forest to the west of Chinde. Such bases will be hard to find and harder to clear.

The second task is to clear the N380 road. Awasse had been occupied by the insurgents for a year and it took heavy fighting for the Rwandans to capture it on 27 July. And it took the Rwandans a week to fight their way the 40 km from Awasse to Mocimboa da Praia. The N380 runs thought good sniper country, and in places close to dense forest.

MediaFax (12 Aug) reports that 30 military vehicles, said to be carrying South Africa troops, and four helicopters have arrived in Macomia. Chume said two bases were being established, one in Litamanda, just south of the river on the N380, and in Macomia itself, 40 km south. But the bridge over the Messalo River was washed out so the equipment cannot be moved north, and repairs were impossible due to the war. A team from Portuguese construction company Conduril has been sent under military escort to build a temporary dry season bypass.

Foreign troops are also arriving in Quissanga, which had been largely abandoned after its capture by insurgents. Some residents are returning to both Macomia and Quissanga, and rehabilitation is beginning in both towns of infrastructure destroyed by insurgents. (Zitamar 6 Aug)