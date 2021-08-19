Malawi Peco Awards Consults Public On Categories

In a bid to engage and involve the general public, Peco Awards organizers have asked the public to have their say on categories.

The organizers have announced an unofficial list of categories for the inaugural Malawi Peco Awards.

According to Peco Awards Director Temwani Luhanga, this list is subject to change depending on feedback.

"We want the whole process to be as interactive as possible. If you feel the list is too long, please suggest how we can marry and trim some categories. If you feel the list is too short, please suggest more categories.

"You can also suggest categories you feel shouldn't make the list," Peco Awards Director Temwani Luhanga highlighted.

Peco Awards organizers further currently consulting media, sports, arts and entertainment experts in compiling the final full list of categories.

Luhanga added, "Please note that apart from a few selected categories such as best influencer, socialite, philanthropist and others, we are trying our best to target products and services other than personalities.

"We believe products and services are much more important than individual personalities."

Peco Awards are aimed at celebrating and awarding those who have contributed in creating content that facilitate talent growth and innovation to the digital world.

The Malawi Peco Awards are scheduled to take place in December, 2021.

UNOFFICIAL LIST

1. Best male social media influencer

2. Best female social media influencer

3. Best male socialite

4. Best female socialite

5. Best Mobile Money/Bank Innovation

6. Best Data Service Provider

7. Philanthropist of the year

8. Most downloaded song

9. Most downloaded album

10. Most viewed YouTube music video

11. Most viewed YouTube movie

12. Most viewed YouTube series

13. Best streaming and downloading site

14. Best Facebook Page

15. Best news website

16. Best streaming radio

17. Best video/photography

18. Best Tik Tok challenge

19. Best male fashion brand

20. Best female fashion brand

21. Best male fashion model

22. Best female fashion model

23. Most downloaded Chichewa poem

24. Most downloaded Chichewa poetry album

25. Most downloaded English poem

26. Most downloaded English poetry album

27. Best graphic design/Artwork

28. Best virtual/fine artwork

29. Best harshtag movement/trend

30. Best Festival

31. Best eBook

32. Best male comedian

33. Best female comedian

34. Best Sports website

35. Best sports Facebook page

36. Best male sports personality

37. Best female sports personality

38. Best male DJ

39. Best Female DJ

40. Best fan base