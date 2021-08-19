Malawi: Pregnant Women Can Now Get Covid-19 Vaccine - Ministry of Health

19 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Ministry of Health has come out to clear the mist surrounding pregnant women and lactating mothers in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

From the outset, the Ministry strongly discouraged pregnant women and lactating mothers to stay away from the vaccine.

The story is different now as pregnant women and breast-feeding mothers are free to go and get the vaccine to prevent themselves from the pandemic.

Public Relations Officer in the ministry, Adrian Chikumbe, confirmed issuing a statement allowing pregnant women to access the vaccine.

"It's true that we have issued a statement that all pregnant women can now also get the Covid-19 vaccine. We have expert advice that there is no harm. At first the tests did not include pregnant mothers and so we did not want to take any risks on the unborn child.

"Now we have expert advice that these women can still get the vaccine without any risk to the unborn child. Let me also add that we are also adding lactating mothers who were earlier excluded," explained Chikumbe.

Chikumbe added that the vaccination programme was so far going on well as both AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were being administered.

The Ministry says it will keep on engaging journalists, traditional leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders on the importance of getting vaccinated against Coronavirus.

The target by most African countries is to have 60% of their populations fully vaccinated by the end of 2022.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X