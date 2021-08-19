Liberia: Samukai Beggs

Lofa County Senator elect, J. Brownie Samukai has pleaded with Criminal Court "C" for extension to restitute his portion of the US$ S$1.1 million as mandated by the court.

The motion for enlargement of time which is dated August 16, 2021, is in keeping with section 1.7.2 (a) of ILCLR.

Samukai along with his two deputies, Joseph Johnson, J. Nyumah Dorbor were pronounced guilty by criminal court "C" February 24, 2020 for misapplying the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) personal funds and were given six months grace period to restitute US$1,147,656.35 or 50 percent of the said amount and thereafter enter appropriate arrangements to pay the remaining portion in one year.

The grace period given by the court ended the 10th of this month, August and the court wrote a communication ordering the appearance of the defendants to show how they have perfected the mandate that was given them last February 2020.

But less than a week to the date [August 26, 202] mentioned by the court for Samukai and his two deputies to appear before that honorable court to state how they have implemented the court mandate, the Lofa County Senator elect has written Judge Ousman Feika assigned circuit judge of criminal court "C" praying for little more time to complete his portion of the above stated amount.

In a six count motion before Criminal Court "C", Samukai says a payment of ten thousand United States dollars was made against the 50 percent.

According to him, due to the Covid pandemic which has affected all sector globally and other financial difficulties beyond their control, they are unable to make full payment of the 50 percent (US$573,828.175 as instructed by the court.

As the result of this, Samukai and his deputies are pleading with that honorable court to enlarge the six months period granted them to make a 50 percent payment of the amount to be restituted by one calendar year from beginning August 25, 2021 to August 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to hear the motion filed by the Lofa County Senator elect any time soon.