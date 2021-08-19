Kenya: Experienced Bii Targets Gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Wilson Bii is banking on the wealth of experience he has gained from previous games for success in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics set for August 24 to September 5.

The 35-year-old visually impaired athlete, who competes in the 1500m and 5000m T11 categories, will be making his third straight appearance in the global championships.

In his Paralympics debut at the 2012 Games held in London, Bii opted out of the 5000m race in the third lap, after the going became tough due to an ankle injury he was nursing.

The father of one claimed bronze in the 2016 event staged in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in a personal best time of 15:22.96.

Thanks to his appearance in the two Paralympics, Bii said that he is aware of the level of competition that awaits him in Tokyo and has thus adequately prepared for it.

"I am lucky not to be a visitor in the games. At least I know the kind of competition there (Tokyo) and that is why I have been training hard with my guide (Robert Tarus) because it will be of great joy if we win gold this time round," said Bii.

Among the nine athletes in Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games, only Bii be will competing in two races.

He booked a ticket in the 1500m thanks to his seventh-placed ranking globally with a time of 4:04. In 5000m, Bii is ranked eighth on 15:53.

His wife Michelle, three-year-old daughter Patience Chepkemoi and mentor Tanki Boxer are the people he will dedicate his gold to, should he be victorious.

"My wife loves me the way I am, and at home she is my eyes, which I appreciate. My daughter is the source of my happiness, while Boxer put all his effort and ensured that I become the athlete I am today," said the athlete who hails from Narok County.

He took up competitions for the disabled sometime in 2002, about one year after he lost his sight following a horrific accident at Ikonge area in Nyamira County aged 14.

Boxer, who was teaching at Ole Sankale Boarding Primary School, enrolled him at the institution where his athletics career started. The school also handles pupils with special needs.

Boxer, who is now who is now a Curriculum Support Officer (Special Needs Education) in Narok South and West, has wished Bii luck ahead of the Games.

"I am very proud of the hard work he has put in place over the years. I wish him well in Tokyo and I pray that he wins gold so that he can be an example to other people that even with disability, one can still be the best," said Boxer.