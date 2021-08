Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (world No. 22) qualified for the round of 16 of the 2021 Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati, USA), after defeating Thursday Polish Iga Swiatek (world No.7) 2-0, (6-3,6-3).

Jabeur, who defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit (6-2 4-6, 7-5) in the round of 64, will take on Czech Petra Kvitova (world No.12) in the next round.

