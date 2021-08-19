Liberia: LBS and GBS Conclude Professional Broadcast Partnership Agreement

Accra — The Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) have formally signed a joint broadcast partnership agreement, setting out a strategic framework for technical and professional cooperation.

The agreement was officially signed on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at the headquarters of GBC in Accra, Ghana by the Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh and the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan. The agreement was witnessed attested by the Charge d'Affairs at the Liberian Embassy in Accra, Ghana, Mr. Alieu Massaquoi. The LBS Director-General was accompanied at the signing ceremony by LBS Deputy Director-General for Media Services/Broadcasting, Mr. Sorbor George and Broadcast Consultant, Mr. Aaron B. Kollie

Under the terms of the partnership, both LBS and GBC have committed themselves to manpower development, exposure, acquaintance, in-service training and growth of their workforce for productivity, innovation and efficiency. Both broadcast entities will also undertake programs exchange while enhancing their technical output to meet the appropriate needs of public service broadcasting in contemporary times. The arrangement between LBS and GBC also sets out a strategic framework of technical cooperation and logistical support in the dissemination of information to their audiences to add value to their services across various media platforms. LBS and GBC have additionally agreed to exchange program contents via satellite and other electronic means, share experiences in broadcast technology, assist where necessary, with valuable broadcast equipment, short-term placement of technical and professional personnel for radio and television digital upgrade, as well as training in news production and presentation, programming, digital technology and repairs, among others. Under the agreement, the legal and technical representatives of LBS and GBC will meet on a biennial basis to review the partnership, and explore opportunities to further deepen the relationship between the two institutions.

With the conclusion of the partnership agreement, the first batch of LBS participants for in-service training, are to depart Monrovia for Accra in two months.

At the signing ceremony in Accra, LBS Director-General, Estelle Liberty Kemoh welcomed the partnership as a further boost to Ghana-Liberia relations, affirming the belief that with shared experience and cooperation, both LBS and GBC can make great strides in broadcast communications, to advance their national aspirations in politics, economics, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, culture and other fields of interests. She noted that LBS considers the arrangement with GBC as a platform for exposure, particularly for young people to sharpen their skills in professional broadcasting in the technical and journalistic context.

For his part, the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan welcomed the LBS Director General and delegation to Accra and pledged his institution's full support to the implementation of the partnership agreement for the transformation of both entities, in the wake of advanced digital technology.

Earlier, the LBS delegation was led on a guided tour of GBC radio and television facilities by its Director General, Professor Amin Alhassan, during which time a power point presentation was displayed, outlining GBC's vision for transformation and growth.

On Monday, August 15th, 2021, the LBS Director-General, Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to brief him on the purpose of their mission to Liberia. The LBS boss conveyed through Minister Nkrumah, the best wishes and felicitations of Liberian President George Manneh Weah, the government and people of Liberia to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Prof. Nana Adoo Dankuah Akufo, the government and people of Ghana. She recounted the close bonds of friendship between the two countries, and particularly noted that Liberia believes that Africans should pull their resources and share experiences in all fields of interests for the advancement of the continent, stressing the value of South-South cooperation. She also extended greetings to the Ghanaian Minister from his Liberian counterpart, Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Broadcasting System.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Ghana's Information Minister, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah assured the LBS Director-General of his government's readiness to work with Liberia in all areas of mutual interest, citing the close ties of friendship between the two countries.

While in Ghana, the LBS Director-General also visited the technical and administrative facilities of K-Net, a digital satellite network system that has an integrated satellite network across most of Africa.

Post Views: 2