Liberia: Rep Koon Rallies Support for Old Folks, Calls for Passage of National Elderly Commission Bill

Capitol Hill — Representative Richard Nagbe Koon (CPP, District #11, Montserrado County) has called for the passage of a bill establishing an old folks' commission that will cater to the welfare of the elderly.

The bill, entitled 'The National Commission For The Elderly In Liberia (NCEL) was submitted by Rep. Koon three years ago and sent to the committee room for review and recommendation, but since then plenary has not acted on it.

Rep. Konn once made use of the House's rule and filed in a discharged petition, and the bill was brought from the committee room and turned over to a specialized committee. According to him, he has worked with the committee and together, they have made several changes to the draft bill, but the committee is yet to report to plenary.

Recently, he made a passionate appeal to the House to act on the bill in order to begin the process of restoring the dignity of the nation's senior citizens.

"I am seeking the indulgence of plenary to overwhelmingly support passage of the Elderly Commission bill that has been around for little over 3yrs," he said in statement.

He continued: "Old people deserve a medal; a medal of existence which crowns their long-term victory against the cruelty of time and the dangers of this chaotic universe! Let us Love, care and treasure the elderly people in the society. I sincerely believe that our older generation in Liberia has not been catered to adequately, we must build systems to handle them with love, care, passion and tenderness. What use is society if we can't feed and care for our mothers, Fathers and Grandparents who are unable to feed and care for themselves?"

What is in the Bill?

According to section 4 of the bill, the function of the Commission, among other things include "To accredit and license institutions offering or plan to offer residential services and community based services to the elderly in Liberia after a thorough assessment of the entities; approve the fiscal Budget of the Commission in consultation with the Advisory Council and Executive Director; promote, provide and ensure access to basic social services, bearing in mind specific needs of older persons in Liberia; and to promote and enhance the safety, health, welfare and quality of the life of the elderly and aged caregivers and consumers.

The Commission will also be clothed with the authority to formulate programs and policies to protect, enhance and engender proper care, safety access to good health care, nutrition and welfare including other life supporting initiative for older persons; advocate against all form of discrimination meted out to elderly persons in Liberia and provide legal aid to elderly persons with limited self-sufficiency whose fundamental rights have been violated; carry out research and collect data on the ageing in view of demographic changes and issues affecting elderly persons in the country; promote and provide cultural-sensitive aged care services; and seek budgetary allocation from the Government of Liberia and other sources of funding, including international partners and private institutions, for the welfare of the aged person throughout Liberia.

It will also establish a welfare fund in support of the elderly with the criteria to be set by the Board of Commissioners in consultation with the Executive Director and the Advisory Council. It will be headed by a Chairman and consist of a nine-member commissioner, each of whom shall have oversight of each department of the Commission.

Rep. Koon, who is a member of the opposition Unity Party, and by extension the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), said his advocacy for the wellbeing of the elderly is in no way intended to score a political point; rather a genuine and honest matter of national concern.

He extolled First lady Clar Marie Weah for constructing a modern old folks home in Grand Bassa county, noting, "I think it is laudable but more needs to be done. I am also calling on the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary to amalgamate forces and support all of us in securing this victory, because remember we too will one day become old."

In a somewhat philosophical tune, he said, "Sometimes our actions are much more meaningful than words, adding, "A hug can sometimes express more than our words will ever express".

He then announced the commencement of a monthly program called: 'FEED the ELDERLY' on the last Friday in August and every last Friday in the month. Under the program, Rep. Koon is expected to provide food items and small cash for 100 old persons in his district.