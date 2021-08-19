Liberia: Deputy Minister Tonpo Meets Former Soldiers

Monrovia — Deputy information Minister for press and Public Affairs, Jarlawah A.Tonpo has called on the leadership of the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs to remain professional in carrying out their duties as the government takes very seriously the interest of its veterans.

Deputy Minister Tonpo cautioned the authorities of the entity during a meeting on August 18, 2021 with the Director-General of National Bureau of Veterans Affairs, Col. Edwin J. Goodridge (Rtd) and his two Deputies: RTD MAJ. Alexander S. Geor, Deputy for Administration and LTC. Andrew J. Wleh, Sr (Rtd), Deputy for Veterans Affairs at their head office in Oldest Congo Town.

Minister Tonpo said his request visit to the bureau was intended to reawaken and to strengthen the already existing relationship between the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism and the Veterans Bureau, and to open a new window of effective information sharing.

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of the entire membership of the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs, the Director General thanked Deputy Minister Tonpo for the visit and termed it as cordial, positive and an opportunity to begin a new space of information sharing between MICAT and NBUA.

Speaking further, DG Goodridge thanked President Dr. George Mannah Weah for entrusting the bureau with his sufficient food program to be implemented through the Ministry of Agriculture.

He also disclosed that as of today the Bureau with the help of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has been able to vet and enrolled over 2,500 veterans on the direct payroll scheme (Direct Salary payment to personal account) with the remaining still in process.

Col. Goodridge also pleaded with his comrade veterans, to remain tolerant and go through the process because their goal is not to deny any veteran of their just benefits but to make show that the system is free of ghost names.