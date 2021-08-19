South Africa: President Ramaphosa's Toothless Cabinet Reshuffle and Notions of ANC Reform Are Contemptuous

opinion

Many South Africans cherish the hope and belief that President Cyril Ramaphosa can transform his obsession with ANC unity -- a preposterous concept -- into a renewed, vigorous and determined effort to unite a political centre that has the wellbeing of all our citizens, most specifically the wretched, deprived and disadvantaged, at heart.

South African citizens, of whatever political persuasion, need to be thoughtful and deeply reflective before aggressively and publicly criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa in the media or on other platforms in a manner that may contribute more instability to, and tension within, our country's fragile political and socioeconomic environment.

Media-generated confusion or personal mudslinging is not generally helpful and it is incumbent on commentators to tread cautiously when casting aspersions on the man who holds the highest office in the land via a democratic, albeit possibly financially influenced, process.

However, last week's self-righteous performances of our president at the Zondo Commission and his farcical so-called watch-this-space reshuffle of his Cabinet has rightly been, and will continue to be, critically commented on by citizens with well-deserved contempt.

At the Zondo Commission he confirmed his "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" deputy presidential stance during the years...