South Africa: Climate Crisis - Decarbonising Window Will Close for Universities Like Wits If They Don't Lead the Way

Almost 200 universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Soas and Yale, have divested from fossil fuels. On home soil, Wits would only be the third university thus far in low- and middle-income countries to divest. Wits must step up and lead.

Cathi Albertyn, Professor of Law and South African Research Chair in Equality, Law and Social Justice; Lucy Allais, Professor of Philosophy; Sally Archibald, Professor of Ecology; Matthew Chersich, Research Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; David Everatt, Professor, Professor of Urban Governance at Wits School of Governance; Lenore Manderson, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Medical Anthropology; Achille Mbembe, Research Professor, Faculty of Humanities; Vishwas Satgar, Associate Professor of International Relations.

As the second-biggest fire in Californian history continues to rage; as parts of Europe flood and others are on fire; as Mozambique struggles to recover from tropical cyclone Idai, the United Nations released a climate report making clear just how dire the climate emergency is.

The report, the product of hundreds of scientists from around the world, including South Africa, surveys all the relevant science and shows that disastrous, extreme weather events like fires, floods, cyclones, deadly heatwaves and droughts will continue to increase if we do not urgently reduce the...