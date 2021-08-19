South Africa: Climate Crisis - Decarbonising Window Will Close for Universities Like Wits If They Don't Lead the Way

18 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cathi Albertyn, Lucy Allais, Sally Archibald, Matthew Chersich, David Everatt, Lenore Manderson, Achille Mbembe and Vishwas Satgar

Almost 200 universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Soas and Yale, have divested from fossil fuels. On home soil, Wits would only be the third university thus far in low- and middle-income countries to divest. Wits must step up and lead.

Cathi Albertyn, Professor of Law and South African Research Chair in Equality, Law and Social Justice; Lucy Allais, Professor of Philosophy; Sally Archibald, Professor of Ecology; Matthew Chersich, Research Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; David Everatt, Professor, Professor of Urban Governance at Wits School of Governance; Lenore Manderson, Distinguished Professor of Public Health and Medical Anthropology; Achille Mbembe, Research Professor, Faculty of Humanities; Vishwas Satgar, Associate Professor of International Relations.

As the second-biggest fire in Californian history continues to rage; as parts of Europe flood and others are on fire; as Mozambique struggles to recover from tropical cyclone Idai, the United Nations released a climate report making clear just how dire the climate emergency is.

The report, the product of hundreds of scientists from around the world, including South Africa, surveys all the relevant science and shows that disastrous, extreme weather events like fires, floods, cyclones, deadly heatwaves and droughts will continue to increase if we do not urgently reduce the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X