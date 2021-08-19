Uganda: New TV Station SEE TV Unveiled in Uganda

A new TV station, SEE TV has been introduced in Uganda targeting viewers that are under the age of 35 and are aware of trends around the world.

According to SEE TV officials, "See TV is Uganda's reality Television channel creating relatable content for Ugandans. We are organizing local talent to bring Ugandan and African content productions to replace imported content. In line with the BUBU (Buy Uganda, Build Uganda) initiative and UCC policy on local content, we recognize that local content is largely stopping on music, sports, and news, and mostly these target older male viewers. Our brand promise revolves around satisfying a section of the English-speaking, B &C corporate-type viewer that is under the age of 35."

The new station joins the ever-growing list of Ugandan local television stations which is currently above 20 with their playground being encroached on by online TVs and Audiovisual radio stations.

SEE TV officials, further mentioned, "We shall produce world-class local content in edutainment and current affairs that help the younger more female Ugandan audience explore and aspire more within the local context even if they are online and have a global outlook. We'll strive at expanding minds and creating limitless possibilities, with accurate reliable in-depth news; informative, engaging, and unique packages in Business, Sports, and Edutainment."

SEE TV is accessible on GOtv channel: 841/840 and Free to Air channel 047 and will soon be available on DStv and StarTimes.