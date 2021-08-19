Nigeria Ratifies Membership of International Coffee Organization

19 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Nigeria has been formally accepted as a member of the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

This was sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari's confirmation and ratification of International Coffee Agreement, 2007, on Tuesday following Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of Nigeria's membership of the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

According to a release issued on Thursday by the spokesman to the President, Garba, the

FEC meeting had drawn a conclusion on the agreement on October 21, 2020, with emphasis on Conclusion 10 which approved the preparation of the Instrument of Ratification of Nigeria's membership of the International Coffee Organization and International Coffee Agreement of 2007.

The 2007 Agreement will strengthen the ICO's role as a forum for intergovernmental consultations, facilitate international trade through increased transparency and access to relevant information, and promote a sustainable coffee economy for the benefit of all stakeholders and particularly of small-scale farmers in coffee producing countries.

The agreement is an important instrument for development cooperation and will provide the legal framework for core activities undertaken by the Organization in the future.

The Instrument of Ratification was prepared by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

