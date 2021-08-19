Nigeria: Secondus Storms Obasanjo's Residence As PDP Crisis Worsens

19 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Chairman of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, is currently at the Abeokuta, Ogun State, residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Secondus arrived at Obasanjo's Penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, alongside his entourage at 12:19pm.

He went straight into the meeting with the former President.

Our correspondent gathered that the PDP Chairman's visit is not unconnected with the internal wrangling within the ranks of PDP.

Secondus is battling to keep his seat following the crisis rocking Nigeria's top opposition party.

A crack had emerged in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) two weeks ago, after the resignation of some officials and calls for Secondus' resignation by some NWC members.

Leaders of the PDP comprising of governors, Board of Trustees(BoT), National Assembly caucus, however, intervened last week Tuesday.

After a resolution of the crisis, the PDP leaders agreed that the party's national convention should hold in October to elect a new leadership.

But Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, where Secondus hails form has insisted on a change of leadership in the opposition party.

Although Wike was instrumental to Secondus' emergence, the duo fell out as a result of power tussle.

Although Obasanjo has announced his withdrawal from partisan politics, he has a huge influence in the PDP.

Obasanjo won two presidential elections under the PDP.

