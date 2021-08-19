Mozambique: Rwanda to Continue Backing Effort to Stabilise Cabo Delgado

The government of Rwanda on Wednesday, August 18, indicated that it is inclined to continue to collaborate with the government of Mozambique as well as other partners in the next phases of stabilisation and development after Rwandan and Mozambican troops recently repulsed insurgents from key areas of the Cabo Delgado Province.

This comes after an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Wednesday was briefed on current regional dynamics including the deployment of Rwandan troops to the Central African Republic and notably Mozambique.

"It was noted that in Mozambique, Rwandan forces alongside Mozambican forces had made good progress recently in dislodging insurgent forces in key areas of Cabo Delgado Province, which has led to increased security in the region," reads part of the cabinet meeting's communique.

"Also noted was that, in the spirit of African solidarity and South-South cooperation, the government of Rwanda would continue to collaborate with the government of Mozambique as well as other partners in the next phases of stabilisation and development."

Rwandan and Mozambican forces on August 8, captured Mocimboa da Praia, a key Mozambican port city that had been the headquarters of the Islamic State-linked terrorist group in Cabo Delgado Province since 2015.

This strategic port city for Mozambique had been a very important logistics point for the insurgents in addition to being the terrorists' stronghold in the Province. The armed extremists linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) had in August 2020 seized Mocimboa da Praia.

On July 9, the government of Rwanda, at the request of Maputo, deployed 1,000 troops to Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilise the area and restore the authority of the state.

Rwandan troops were sent to work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

After the insurgents' main stronghold was captured, more than 90 percent of the Province is now free save for very few "pockets" where operations to wipe out the terrorists are now focused.

Cabo Delgado Province has 16 districts but only four including Palma and Mocimboa da Praia were affected by the insurgents.