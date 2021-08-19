Uganda: Chesang Eyes 3,000M Podium

Fireworks lit up the sky at during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 17, 2021.

Prisca Chesang has been the new revelation of 2021. In year hampered by the big wave of the coronavirus, the teenager has been excellent.

She grabbed headlines back in March before proceeding to win five races over the 1500m, 3000m and 5000m in Namboole during different Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Trials.

Chesang then hit the Olympic qualifying mark over 5000m during the FBK Hengelo Games with a personal best time of 15:05.39 on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Whereas she didn't go past Heat 1 at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Chesang has a chance to seal her first piece of silverware at the World Athletics U20 Championships inside the Kasarani Stadium here in Nairobi today.

The youngster, who turned 18 on August 7, is a medal contender in the women's 3000m final this afternoon on Day 2 action of the biennial global event that sets the tone for the future world champions.

"To run already the Olympics was a great experiences for Prisca," her coach Addy Ruiter from Global Sports Communication said. "And it will help her in the future. She is going for a medal," he added.

Chesang returned from Tokyo early enough to join the team camp in Kapchorwa under the guise of coaches Moses Asonya and Charles Mukiibi.

Her first coach Raphael Kasaija is however worried the stretch between Tokyo - to Kapchorwa - to Nairobi - may have taken a physical drain on her.

"Quite tough for her basing on the up and down movement from the Olympics and time spent in Tokyo," said Kasaija, who is known for spotting talent, like Halimah Nakaayi, Ronald Musagala and Winnie Nanyondo. But Kasaija of Uganda Wildlife Authority club, still believes Chesang has what it takes to deliver. "She's a fighter, expect a great performance despite all that!" he added.

Third best time

Chesang won the 3000m race in 9:04.15 during the eighth UAF Trials in Namboole and that is the third best time in the 10-man field set to take to the light blue tartan of Kasarani. Chesang's time is only bettered by Kenyan pair of Teresia Muthoni and Zenah Yego both of whom have dipped under nine minutes with 8:51.69 and 8:55.75 respectively.

Then in case it goes down to a quest for bronze, Chesang will need to wrestle off South African Carmie Prinsloo, Finn Ilona Mononen, Burundian Jeanine Kezimana as well as Polish Olimpia Breza.

The quartet has dipped below 9:20 this season. Before this race, the men's 5000m final will come first and it comprises 10 Africans including two Ugandans; Rodgers Kibet and Martin Kiprotich.

Ethiopian Addisu Yihune, the only one who has run under 13 minutes with a 12:58.99, is the favourite but, Ruiter says his own-bredrunner Kibet can attempt a top-five finish at best.

It is however Peter Maru who will open Uganda's day in Heat 1 of the men's 1500m and here, he is entered with a personal best (PB) of 3:40.10.

Of the 11 runners, only Kenyan Vincent Keter (3:35.21) have and Ethiopian Melkeneh Azize (3:33.74) better PBs than Maru but the top four finishers advance automatically to Saturday afternoon's final.

TODAY - UGANDANS IN ACTION

3.40pm: Peter Maru

(Men's 1500m Heat 1)

4.30pm: Rodgers Kibet, Martin Kiprotich (Men's 5000m Final)

5pm: Prisca Chesang (Women's 3000m Final)

ACTION LIVE ON SS 229