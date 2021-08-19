Uganda: Stylish Orogot Rues Missing 100M Final

19 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Tarsis Orogot had initially planned to skip the 100m race but when he concurred to take part, he ended up a disappointed man on Day One of the World Athletics U20 Championships here in the Kenyan capital.

Orogot had thought he would focus on his favourite 200m but he was advised to take part by Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president Dominic Otuchet since his name already been entered.

The 18-year-old was positive but unfortunately missed out on making today's final by a place at the Kasarani Stadium.

Orogot fashioned 10.37 seconds in third place in lane 4 of semifinal Heat 3 behind winner Nigerian Godson Oke and runner-up Shanier Montoya.

He had missed out on the top two automatic qualification slots and for the next available fastest two, he was beaten by South African Benjamin Richardson (10.30) and Grenada's John Nazzio (10.32) who came third and fourth in Heat 2.

"My start really let me down in the 100m," said Orogot, who holds the national record at 10.35.

"I am happy (with the time) because it is close to my PB, I thought it would take me to the final but it seems not so," he stated. His focus now turns to the 200m which come up on Friday morning.

"200m, we will sail through. I will keep calm, I know everything will be okay." Orogot had gone through the round 1 Heat 3 in 10.48 seconds via automatic second place.

Meanwhile, Dismas Yeko and Daniel Kibet enjoyed the maiden experience of a global championship after they came sixth (8:08.76) and eighth (8:09.98) respectively in the men's 3000m final.

DAY ONE RESULTS FROM NAIROBI

MEN'S 100M HEAT 3

1. Letsile Tebogo (BOT) 10.22

2. Tarsis Orogot (UGA) 10.48

3. Bradley Oliphant (RSA) 10.52

MEN'S 100M SEMI FINAL 3

1. Godson Oke Oghe (NGR) 10.22

2. Shainer Montoya (CUB) 10.29

3. Tarsis Orogot (UGA) 10.37

MEN'S 3000M FINAL

1. Tadese Worku (ETH) 7:42.09

2. Ali Abdilmana (ETH) 7:44.55

3. Samuel Habtom (ERI) 7:52.69

4. Merhawi Mebrahtu (ERI) 7:55.50

6. Dismas Yeko (UGA) 8:08.76

8. Dan Kibet (UGA) 8:09.98

