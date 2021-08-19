Kenya: Heartbreak for Kenyan Girls in 800M Heats

Kenya will not have representation in the women's 800m semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This is after Sheila Chepkosgei, who led at the bell in 58.83 before winning the first heat in a personal best of two minutes and 02.62 seconds, was disqualified for lane infringement.

Chepkosgei's compatriot Brenda Chebet, who also led at the bell in 1:00.93, fizzled out in the last 200m of the race to finish last in 2:12.16.

All was in vain for Chepkosgei with her fastest time in the first round counting for nothing as Ayal Dagnachew from Ethiopia, who also chalked a personal best of 2:02.94, won heat two followed by Elli Eftychia from Greece in 2:05.38.

Zita Urban from Hungary settled third in 2:07.39 in the first heat that produced three fastest times in the first round.

"I am gutted beyond words.I still felt strong when the race started even though I have struggled with some tendon pain," said Chebet, adding that it made it impossible for her to kick in the final stretch.

"Though disappointed, I need to look at the future with hope and for sure I will be back for the next championships. I am still young and hope to do well," said Chebet after her first appearance for Kenya.

Kenya has not won a medal in the women's 800m since Margaret Nyairera's victory in 2014 Eugene.

During the opening day on Wednesday, Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team was also disqualified for lane infringement.