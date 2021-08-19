Kenya: Heartbreak for Kenyan Girls in 800M Heats

19 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi & Bernard Rotich

Kenya will not have representation in the women's 800m semi-finals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This is after Sheila Chepkosgei, who led at the bell in 58.83 before winning the first heat in a personal best of two minutes and 02.62 seconds, was disqualified for lane infringement.

Chepkosgei's compatriot Brenda Chebet, who also led at the bell in 1:00.93, fizzled out in the last 200m of the race to finish last in 2:12.16.

All was in vain for Chepkosgei with her fastest time in the first round counting for nothing as Ayal Dagnachew from Ethiopia, who also chalked a personal best of 2:02.94, won heat two followed by Elli Eftychia from Greece in 2:05.38.

Zita Urban from Hungary settled third in 2:07.39 in the first heat that produced three fastest times in the first round.

"I am gutted beyond words.I still felt strong when the race started even though I have struggled with some tendon pain," said Chebet, adding that it made it impossible for her to kick in the final stretch.

"Though disappointed, I need to look at the future with hope and for sure I will be back for the next championships. I am still young and hope to do well," said Chebet after her first appearance for Kenya.

Kenya has not won a medal in the women's 800m since Margaret Nyairera's victory in 2014 Eugene.

During the opening day on Wednesday, Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team was also disqualified for lane infringement.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X