Kenya: Wanyonyi, Kibet Make 800M Semi As Chepkosgei Is Disqualified

Nairobi — The 800m duo of Noah Kibet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi have both qualified for Saturday's semi-final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships after winning their respective heats this morning.

Both Wanyonyi and Kibet blazed their heats, leading from gun to tape.

However, it was a different case in the women's event where Sheila Chepkosgei was disqualified for lane infringement while Brenda Chebet was last in her heat.

Chepkosgei had managed to win her heat in a Personal best time, but a review by Hawk Eye showed she had stepped out of her lane in the opening 300m.

This was the same fate suffered by the 4x400m mixed relays team on the opening day of the Championship when they were disqualified despite finishing second in their heat.

Meanwhile, Chebet looked destined to victory in her heat when she commanded the race from the start, but towards the back straight she simply waned off.

The Kenyan had started strong just kike Chepkosgei did in her heat and at the ball had a good lead over the chasing pack. But with the finish line just 300m away, she couldn't sustain her tempo as the trio of Avery Pearson, Valentina Rosamilia and Lorena Rangel whizzed past her.

The trio upped the pace in the final 200m, Canadian Pearson coming home first in a time of 2:07.99 while Italian girl Rosamilia was second in 2:08.89.

Chebet could only watch as the rest of the pack strolled past her.

It was a different case in the men's race where Wanyonyi and Kibet completely tore the field apart.

Kibet won the first heat in 1:46.70 while Wanyonyi registered the fastest qualifying time, clocking 1:46.51 to win the third heat.

"We had talked with Kibet before the race and we decided that we should take the lead from the start because most of the time, the rest of the atjletes can box you in. We also know most of the Europeans have a good final kick so it was only good for us to start from the lead," Wanyonyi said after the race.

Kibet was of a similar opinion; "We just needed to be sure of qualification because this is a Championship and if you mees up in the Heats, your whole dream is off. We now plan for the semis and hopefully we come out top."

Kibet was first on the track and from the start, he was never going to slow down on his lead. He went up from start to finish and ensured the automatic slots were well within his rank.

Wanyonyi who trains in the camp of former Olympic and World Champion Janeth Jepkosgei had an even bigger lead in his heat.

Earlier on, the Kenyan duo of Alocius Kipngetich and Peter Kithome made it to the final of the 400m hurdles.

Kithome finished second in his heat in a time of 51.31 while Kipngetich was third in his, clocking a new Personal Best of 51.41.

"I really feel delighted to have made the semi. That is the first hurdle that I have cleared. Now I need to focus and ensure that I am even better prepared for the next step which is going to be even tougher," Kithome said.

He added; "My dream is to get a medal and that's what I am working on," he added.