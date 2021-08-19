Zimbabwean Boy Mauled By Hyena Is On His Way to Becoming a Kid Again

analysis

Rodwell Khomazana's road to recovery isn't easy, but he has a lot of good people helping him along the way. 'Yes, this thing happened to him,' said his speech therapist, 'but it doesn't define him. He is still Rodwell... he wants to be a kid.'

Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana was mauled by a hyena just outside of Harare, Zimbabwe in early May and flown to Johannesburg for life-saving reconstructive surgery and rehabilitative care in June.

At Mediclinic Sandton, Rodwell underwent several surgeries which entailed the reconstruction of his left eye orbit, his upper lip and cheeks. These surgeries will also assist in the facilitation of a prosthetic eye and nose.

Rodwell Khomazana with paediatrician Dr Kim Barnard who was Rodwell's chief carer and oversaw all his care. (Photo: Julian van Jaarsveld via Smile Foundaion)

Rodwell was discharged from hospital on Sunday, 15 August, but will remain in South Africa for several more weeks with his mother, Shamiso Mabika, to complete his rehabilitation treatment and therapy.

Maverick Citizen spoke to Rodwell's multidisciplinary rehabilitation team this week to find out how he is doing and what's next on his road to recovery.

Rodwell's physiotherapist, Caitlin Leslie, from Sue Naude Physiotherapy, has been with...