South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Environment Expresses Concern Over Effectiveness of Carbon Tax On Greenhouse Emmitters

19 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries yesterday received a briefing from the National Treasury on the carbon tax policy and sustainable finance initiatives.

The committee raised a concern over the effectiveness of the carbon tax on companies that emit greenhouse gases. It wanted to find out whether the implementation of the carbon tax has had a sanitary effect which led to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions since its introduction in 2019.

The National Treasury reported that it is still too early to gauge the impact of the introduction of the carbon tax on industries that are producing greenhouse gases. The National Treasury informed the committee that they rely on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to monitor and audit companies that are liable to pay for this carbon tax and their compliance.

The committee believes that there is a need for a discussion on just transition as yesterday's meeting focused only on carbon tax. The National Treasury informed the committee that it has not done explicit work on just transition. The committee heard that the National Treasury participates in the process that is undertaken by the commission on climate change and that has been put in place by the President.

The main focus of the climate change commission is just transition. The process involves a lot of consultation with different sectors, the potential losers and potential winners depending on what rate the economy is decarbonized. The National Treasury indicated that it is awaiting a report of the commission which will give direction on this matter.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X