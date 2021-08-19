South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On His Weekly Digital Press Conference

press release

"First evidence that the Western Cape is starting to exit from third wave peak"

During my weekly digital press conference, it was explained that we are starting to see the first early signs that the Western Cape is exiting its third wave peak.

While this is very positive news, we will continue to monitor this closely, should there be any changes, and we call on residents to be vigilant and practice the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt throughout the pandemic. Our system is still under pressure, and so we continue to need your help.

Our healthcare platform shows us that across the province:

The Reproduction or "R" number, which is based on cases and deaths, is currently 1.0. This means that for every 10 cases, there are an additional 10 infections.

Case numbers have started to decrease. We are currently seeing an average of 2861 new diagnoses each day.

Admissions to hospitals have plateaued at approximately 320 new admissions each day.

There are approximately 100 deaths daily. Excess deaths have started to decrease.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests remains high at an average of 37% but has also decreased.

The third wave has been longer, flatter and more delayed compared to previous waves and while this has placed pressure on our healthcare system, we are meeting the demands placed on it in terms of bed capacity and oxygen supply.

Our healthcare staff have borne the brunt of the third and previous waves. Let's play our part and alleviate the pressure on them by making use of our vaccine opportunity so that we can reduce future hospitalisations and deaths.

"Health system is under pressure but is meeting bed and oxygen demand"

In preparing for the third wave, we revised our planning with clearly identified trigger points to ensure an agile response. This careful planning has ensured that our healthcare platform can meet the demands placed on it throughout the wave, despite the pressure faced.

Insofar as our acute service platform is concerned:

Currently, there are 3663 COVID-19 patients in our acute hospitals (2 003 in public hospitals and 1 660 in private hospitals). This excludes persons under investigation and cases in specialised hospital settings.

The Metro hospitals have an average occupancy rate of 97%; George drainage area hospitals at 77%; Paarl drainage area hospitals at 78% and Worcester drainage area hospitals at 78%.

COVID-19 and persons under investigation cases currently make up 28% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both the Metro and Rural Regional Hospital drainage areas.

COVID-19 inter-mediate care: the Brackengate Hospital of Hope currently has 274 patients, Freesia and Ward 99 have 0 patients, Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope has 123 patients (an additional ward had been opened) and Sonstraal currently has 66 patients.

The Metro mass fatality centre has a capacity for 240 bodies; currently, there are 34 decedents admitted. The overall capacity has been successfully managed across the province.

"We continue to have enough bed capacity to support the demand"

We are continuing to closely monitor the usage of beds across our province, through a centrally coordinated and professional operation, known as the Bed Bureau Management System.

In the Western Cape, the total general bed use rate is at 91%, the total COVID-19 bed use rate is at 69%.

Insofar as our drainage areas are concerned:

The Metro has 5065 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 97%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 72%;

The George drainage area has 918 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 77%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 68%;

The Paarl drainage area has 998 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 78%; the COVID-19 bed use rate is 81%; and

The Worcester drainage area has 769 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 78%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 44%.

While we continue to have enough bed capacity at our public hospitals across the province, I call on residents to play their part in breaking the chain of transmission to alleviate the pressure on our healthcare platform.

"We continue to have enough oxygen to meet the demand"

We continue to have enough oxygen supply at our hospitals to meet the demand and are monitoring our oxygen use through regular oxygen huddles with the Afrox Western Cape Plant's team.

Through these engagements, we have secured an increased allocation of 22 tonnes of oxygen which is being brought into the Western Cape to support the production capacity.

"We encourage you to make use of your vaccine opportunity"

There has been a decrease in vaccine uptake across the country which is attributed to vaccine hesitancy and the need to improve access to vulnerable and remote groups.

We encourage residents who have not already done so to make use of their vaccine opportunity and we are continuing in our outreach efforts to drive and promote vaccinations.

Between 16 - 20 August, our vaccination programme has been supported by bringing online a cumulative total of 195 public vaccination sites. This includes 73 public sites in the Metro and 122 public sites in rural communities.

The private sector has further brought online 133 vaccination sites which include 86 in the Metro and 47 in rural communities. These include private hospital sites, retail pharmacies and independent pharmacies.

Vaccine rollout in the province is further being bolstered by the onboarding of workplace sites and by our roving teams which visit and assist satellite clinics.

Despite a lower uptake, we are also continuing to scale up our response ensuring that by 23 August, we can administer up to 200 000 vaccines per month. This will support us in the opening up of vaccines to the 18+ age group.

I commend all who are playing their part in helping us to achieve maximum protection against COVID-19 for the most vulnerable and at-risk in our communities.

"We need to protect residents in over 50 age-bracket. Please walk-in for your vaccine urgently."

Our vaccine cascade further shows us that in terms of registrations across the province:

477 595 in the over 60 age cohort have registered;

318 808 in the 50-59 age cohort have registered; and

518 765 in the 35-49 age cohort have registered.

In terms of vaccinations:

741 356 vaccines have been administered to those in the over 60 age cohort.

309 587 vaccines have been administered to those in the over 50-59 age cohort.

372 782 vaccines have been administered to those in the over 35-49 age cohort.

We are seeing that there is a lower uptake in the 50- 59 age cohort and will continue to use our communications to address hesitancy and counter misinformation.

I encourage those who have already been vaccinated to act as vaccine ambassadors in your community. Tell your friends and family, who have not yet been vaccinated, about your positive experience so that they too can protect themselves and their loved ones.

"We must continue to be vigilant amid third wave"

While it is a welcome sign that new COVID-19 cases are decreasing, we are still in the third wave and the risk of getting infected remains high.

I urge everyone to continue practising the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt throughout the pandemic. This includes avoiding gatherings and large crowds, as active COVID-19 cases remain high.

Please:

Wear your mask properly, covering your nose and mouth.

Wash and sanitise your hands regularly.

Avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close contact.

Keep your gatherings short, small and outdoors - with lots of ventilation.

Get vaccinated when it is your turn.

Stay home if you feel sick. If you have any difficulty breathing, seek urgent medical treatment.

Together, we can save both lives and livelihoods and reduce the impact of later waves so that we can begin to move forward.