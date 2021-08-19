South Africa: Gender Equality Hosts Women Economic Empowerment Webinar, 25 Aug

19 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The B-BBEE Commission will host a virtual Women Economic Empowerment webinar under the theme "Accountability for Women's Economic Empowerment after 27 Years of Democracy in South Africa".

The webinar creates an opportunity to tap into laws and policies that are established for economic empowerment of women but with the intention of interrogating systems and mechanisms for accountability from the government as well as the private sector.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Ms. Nomalungelo Gina will deliver a keynote address at the webinar. Speakers include the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, Office of the Presidency, and the Commission for Gender Equality. The B-BBEE Commission will provide facts and figures from their National Status and Trends Report with a reflection on the state of women in respect of implementation of B-BBEE legislation.

