Zambia: President Ramaphosa in Discussion With President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia

19 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed a call yesterday, Wednesday 18 August 2021, to Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema to wish the incoming leader and the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia well for the Presidential term.

President Ramaphosa congratulated President-Elect Hichilema on his electoral success and noted the importance of this milestone amid the challenges presented by COVID-19.

President Ramaphosa assured President-Elect Hichilema that South Africa would, in its relations with Zambia, build on the on the deep historical ties forged during between our two nations during South Africa's liberation struggle, as well on the partnership maintained by outgoing President Edgar Lungu.

President Ramaphosa warmly accepted President-Elect Hichilema's invitation to his inauguration in Lusaka on Tuesday, 24 August 2021.

