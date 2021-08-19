Namibia: Masilingi Sounds Warning

BEATRICE Masilingi is one of the favourites for the women's 100 m crown at the World Championships today, after posting impressive times in the heats and semi-finals in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

Her compatriot and flag bearer Elvis Gaseb failed to make it from the men's 100 heats after finishing sixth in 11,87 seconds.

His time was not enough to finish as one of the fastest losers and proceed to the semi-finals.

A measured Masilingi smashed her personal best and national under 20 record during Heat 3 in the morning session, running 11,20 seconds to win comfortably.

She did so while easing off with about 10 m of the race left.

After a sluggish start in the second semi-final, Masilingi turned on the afterburners around 50 m and powered clear of the field to secure victory in 11,35.

Masilingi was most impressive in the heats but was eclipsed by Jamaica's Tina Clayton, who clocked 11,34 to win the first semi-final.

Clayton was much slower than Masilingi in the first round, posting 11,50 when winning her heat.

Mellis Gutschmidt of Switzerland is the next quickest qualifier from the semis at 11,50.

Nigeria's Praise Ofoku, who won the third semi in 11,57, is the only other African to make the final.