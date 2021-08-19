Zimbabwe: Meat Vendor Bashed for Dating Married Man

A CHINHOYI woman who travelled to Chikuti on a business trip got a rude awakening after she was heavily assaulted by her married lover's wife.

The complainant is 28-year-old Bernadette Nyoni of SQ S1 Alaska Mine, Chinhoyi.

The unnamed man's wife, Noreen Kadakure (23) of D-Troops shops, Chikuti was recently arraigned before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Melody Rwizi charged with assault.

She pleaded to the charge and was convicted.

Kadakure was fined $15 000, of which failure to pay would see her spend 30 days in jail.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on 26 July this year at around 12:30 pm, and at D-Troops shops, Nyoni was selling some meat when Kadakure, in the company of her four friends, confronted her.

Kadakure then quizzed Nyoni why she was having an extramarital affair with her husband, but the complainant remained silent.

This angered Kadakure, who in a fit of rage, started assaulting Nyoni with clenched fists several times all over her body, resulting in her sustaining some injuries.

Nyoni fled from the scene and filed a report at ZRP Murereka before she was medically examined at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter appearing before the same court this Wednesday, Casteen Karombe (27) of 13648 Gunhill, Chinhoyi was fined $14 000 for contravening Covid-19 lockdown rules and selling alcohol without a valid licence.

Failure to pay the fine by 15 September will land Karombe in jail where he will spend 60 days.

The court heard that on 16 August 2021, police officers on patrol proceeded to Karombe's house, where one of them bought some beer.

The accused person was then asked to produce a liquor licence and he failed.

Police recovered 18 x 660ml Castle Lites, 7 x 1,25 litres Black Label lagers, and six empty beer bottles, which they took as exhibits in court.