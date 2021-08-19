Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Legislator, Mayor Axed

Chinhoyi Constituency legislator, Dr Peter Mataruse and Chinhoyi Municipality Mayor and Ward 5 Councillor Garikai Dendera have been axed from their positions in the latest opposition party purge.

According to reports from well-placed sources from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) and messages trending on social media, the two including Ward 1 Councillor, Sairos Good who are yet to receive official communication of their expulsion, have been axed by the Mr Douglas Mwonzora led party.

MDC-T recently recalled Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo, newly elected deputy mayor Melody Chingarande and another councillor, Washington Moyo from their positions.

Efforts to get comment from MDC-T spokesperson, Witness Dube were futile this morning while MDC Alliance Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Ralph Magunje said his party was yet to get official communication on the recalls.

Dr Mataruse said he has not received the communication adding he virtually attended yesterday's Parliament session.

"I have heard about my recall, though I am yet to receive an official letter. I expect to receive the letter officially if the messages going round social media are true," said Mataruse.

Mayor Dendera said he had not received the letter of recall before brushing off the messages saying MDC-T had no power to expel him as he belonged to the MDC-Alliance.

Chinhoyi Municipality had last week advertised a tender for suppliers to provide a brand new Toyota Fortuner as a Mayoral vehicle.