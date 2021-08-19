Zimbabwe: Zinwa to Surrender Gwanda Water Treatment to Council

State-owned Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is looking at the possibility of handing over the water treatment plants and management to the local council authorities.

Last weekend, Water Minister Anxious Masuka toured Gwanda to access the perennial water challenges in the Matabeleland South provincial capital.

The visit was also meant to gauge is the town was ready to be weaned from ZINWA run its own water plant.

Also present during the tour was the proportional representative MP for Gwanda Lindiwe Maphosa, Gwanda councillors, and provincial government officials.

During the minister's tour, it was acknowledged Gwanda and Beitbridge also in Matabeleland South owed ZINWA the biggest chunk of the water utility's debt. There has been an outcry in the two towns after ZINWA disconnected water due to the mounting debts.

Last week, Masuka issued a ministerial statement in the House of Assembly where he apologised over the water cuts.

"At the outset, the Minister and on behalf of Ministry and ZINWA would like to apologise for the inconveniences suffered by various water consumers throughout the country as a result of the inevitable disruptions due to perennial non-payment for water by some consumers," he said.

"Beitbridge and Gwanda owe ZINWA $407million out of the total $507 million owed by all the 92 municipalities in the country. These two owe 80% of the ZINWA debt to local authorities and I have the detail of the debt for these two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Beitbridge made a single payment of $14.8 million in June 2020, the only payment it made between January and July 2021, leading to a cumulative debt of 198.3 million. For Gwanda, the debt accumulated from $16 million in January 2020 to $181 million in July 2021.

"The only major payment by Gwanda was a set-off of a stand they gave to ZINWA valued at $12 million in October 2020. The payment rate to ZINWA for the two local authorities (Beitbridge and Gwanda) combined is 14%. ZINWA is unable to ascertain what their actual collection rates are from their users."

However, Masuka said both Beitbridge and Gwanda had submitted payment plans.

"Beitbridge municipality has submitted a payment plan for $20 million per month and services were restored. Gwanda municipality has submitted a payment plan for $5 million per month plus whatever government pays to Gwanda Municipality for water bills and services were also restored"