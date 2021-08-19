Namibia: Wu's Helmsman in Firing Line Over Rundu Stink

THE minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Utoni, has instructed the Rundu Town Council and the Helmsman Group to rectify the sewerage system at Rainbow village that has been overflowing into people's houses, saying this poses a health hazard.

Utoni gave the directive during a visit to the town yesterday, where he said the council should look at the matter that has been affecting the residents of Rainbow village.

The village is a location that was developed and constructed by the Helmsman Group, a company owned by Chinese businesswoman, Stina Wu.

The location, which was constructed and completed in 2013, has been facing a sewerage problem since its completion. The problem has given the residents of Rainbow village nightmares because when the system gets blocked, the stinking sewage flows back into people's houses.

The minister said he was disturbed when he saw sewage flowing back into one of the houses at the location, saying that people should ask themselves if they could be happy to find themselves in that situation.

"I am happy that the contractor has discovered where the problem is but that has to be dealt with," said Utoni when he visited one of the houses that is usually submerged by sewage water.

Wu's managing partner and former CEO of Helao Nafidi, Chris Shivolo, told the delegation on site, which included the mayor, Gabriel Kanyanga, and his councillors that they have identified the cause of the problem and tried to resolve it.

"We are also looking at a long-term solution, in conjunction with the town council and we are now rectifying some of the issues," said Shivolo.

He added that the blockage of the system was not mechanical, noting that there was debris in the pipes but it has been removed.

Meanwhile, the council's technical manager, John Sinime, said although the building plans of the location were provided to the council, the contractor has not furnished them with the final lay-out of the project, stating that the whole process was influenced by politics.

It also emerged that the location has not yet been handed over to the council, a situation Kanyanga said is receiving attention, but several issues should be resolved eight years after the location was completed.